Bikini-Clad 69-Year-Old Woman Missing After Hiking in Mojave Desert Amid Heatwave

A 69-year-old woman who was last seen wearing a bikini is missing after going for a hike during a heatwave in the Mojave Desert over the weekend, officials said.

Barbara Thomas and her husband were hiking about 20 miles north of the Interstate 40 east of Kelbaker Road on Friday. The pair got separated and Thomas has not been seen since, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Search and rescue members, along with sheriff’s deputies, police dogs, park rangers and a helicopter have been looking for Thomas to no avail.

Temperatures on Sunday hovered around 104 degrees, sheriff’s officials said.

She was last seen wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks. Thomas, who is from Bullhead City, Arizona, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She did not have any supplies or a cellphone when she and her husband were separated, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Thomas can call the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-500.