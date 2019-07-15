BREAKING: SoCalGas Worker Dead, Resident Missing After Explosion Levels Home in Murrieta

Body of Missing Los Angeles Man Found in Tulare County Lake, Officials Say

Posted 12:58 PM, July 15, 2019

A man’s body was discovered in a Tulare County lake Sunday morning, officials said.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office released this photo of Mario Sandoval.

Mario Sandoval, 43, of Los Angeles was reported missing at 5:41 p.m. Saturday at Lake Success near Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to the scene and deployed search teams on foot and by air. Sandoval’s body was found Sunday morning in the lake.

Officials were not immediately available to comment on the death investigation.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact TCSO@tipnow.com or (559) 725-4194.

