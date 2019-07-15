Bomb Squad Called After Pressure Cooker Discovered Near Islamic Center in Granada Hills

Police investigate a suspicious package in Granada Hills on July 14, 2019. (Credit: RMGNews)

A bomb squad was sent to Granada Hills after a suspicious package was found on a sidewalk outside an Islamic Center Sunday night.

An employee of the center discovered the bag and reported it to police just after 8 p.m.

Police responded to the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Encino Avenue to inspect the bag, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Cuartas said.

“It contained a pressure cooker, which is uncommon to find just outside of a mosque,” Cuartas said.

As a result, police evacuated the area and called in a bomb squad. “We took all precautions needed just in case,” Cuartas said.

The bomb squad ignited the pressure cooker, which turned out to be empty.

