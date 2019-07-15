× Gunman in Dark-Colored Car Sought in Fatal Shooting of Man in Azusa

Authorities are searching for a dark-colored vehicle linked to a shooting in Azusa that left a man dead Sunday night.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of North Azusa Avenue about 7:45 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, had been walking near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Gladstone Street when an unknown number of people pulled up in a dark sedan and opened fire.

At least one gunshot wound was found on the victim’s body, according to investigators.

The wounded man was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle fled eastbound on Gladstone Street following the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.