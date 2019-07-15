× Kamala Harris Raises Money From Attorneys at Same Firm as Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyers, Who She Blasted

Kamala Harris raised money from a group of attorneys on the same day she blasted their firm’s work on the Jeffrey Epstein case for calling “into question the integrity of our legal system.”

An invitation obtained by The Associated Press shows Harris’ husband headlined a Chicago fundraiser last Tuesday that was hosted by six Kirkland and Ellis partners.

The California senator was among several White House hopefuls to blast the handling of the Florida sexual abuse case a decade ago, when Epstein’s lawyers negotiated a deal that allowed him to avoid years in prison.

Her decision to move ahead with the fundraiser underscores the tension that can arise when a politician’s rhetoric collides with the need to raise money. Harris’ campaign says none of the partners worked on the case.