× Lights Out for Nearly 13,000 in Fullerton After Power Outage

Nearly 13,000 residents were in the dark in Fullerton Monday night after a widespread power outage.

The power went out at homes and businesses shortly after 9 p.m..

SoCal Edison is investigating the cause of the outage, but have not provided a timeframe for when the power will be restored.

Drivers are warned to take extra caution during a power outage, and treat every intersection as a four-way stop.