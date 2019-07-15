Mammoth Mountain’s Season Set to End This Month, Earlier Than Anticipated

One of the best ski seasons in recent memory at Mammoth Mountain is, alas, about to come to an end.
The resort announced Monday that the last day for skiing and snowboarding this season will be Sunday, July 28.
Mammoth had anticipated staying open until August after recording the snowiest May in the resort’s history.
View this post on Instagram
*CLOSING DAY ANNOUNCEMENT* The 18/19 season has been one of the best in recent history – endless pow days, wild weather, summer shredding and so many good times on the hill with all of you. Mother Nature has been turning up the heat recently and snow is melting fast – the last day of skiing and riding will be Sunday, July 28. Stay tuned for details on a closing day celebration. Thanks to EVERYONE that was a part of this season, you made this 260 day 718” season one for the record books. Get stoked, the 19/20 season kicks off on November 9th!
But recent heat has caused the snow to melt fast, prompting the resort to move the closing date up to July.
Had Mammoth remained open until next month, it would’ve marked just the third skiing and riding season to end in August. That’s only happened twice at the resort, in 2017 and 1995.
As it is, the season will last 260 days, with an impressive total snowfall accumulation of 718 inches at the summit and 492 inches at Main Lodge, according to the resort.
Mammoth is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a limited number of lifts operating and runs open.
On the plus side, skiers and snowboarders won’t have to wait too long before they can hit the slopes off Mammoth again. The 2019/2020 season is slated to begin on Nov. 9.