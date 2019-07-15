Mammoth Mountain’s Season Set to End This Month, Earlier Than Anticipated

One of the best ski seasons in recent memory at Mammoth Mountain is, alas, about to come to an end.

The resort announced Monday that the last day for skiing and snowboarding this season will be Sunday, July 28.

Mammoth had anticipated staying open until August after recording the snowiest May in the resort’s history.

But recent heat has caused the snow to melt fast, prompting the resort to move the closing date up to July.

Had Mammoth remained open until next month, it would’ve marked just the third skiing and riding season to end in August. That’s only happened twice at the resort, in 2017 and 1995.

As it is, the season will last 260 days, with an impressive total snowfall accumulation of 718 inches at the summit and 492 inches at Main Lodge, according to the resort.

Mammoth is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a limited number of lifts operating and runs open.

On the plus side, skiers and snowboarders won’t have to wait too long before they can hit the slopes off Mammoth again. The 2019/2020 season is slated to begin on Nov. 9.