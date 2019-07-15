Man Shot Dead in Temple City; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Posted 8:57 PM, July 15, 2019, by
The 9400 block of Workman Avenue in Temple City is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from March 2019.

The 9400 block of Workman Avenue in Temple City is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from March 2019.

Homicide detectives were responding to the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in Temple City on Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on the 9400 block of Workman Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

It’s unclear what led up to the fatal gunfire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No identifying information on the man was immediately available. Authorities also have not released any details on the gunman or potential other suspects involved.

The location is in a residential area, just a block south of the commercial strip of Las Tunas Drive.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.