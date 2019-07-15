× Man Shot Dead in Temple City; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives were responding to the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in Temple City on Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on the 9400 block of Workman Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

It’s unclear what led up to the fatal gunfire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No identifying information on the man was immediately available. Authorities also have not released any details on the gunman or potential other suspects involved.

The location is in a residential area, just a block south of the commercial strip of Las Tunas Drive.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.