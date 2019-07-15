More Than 70 Aftershocks Measuring 4.0+ Have Rattled SoCal Area Since July 4

There have been more than 70 earthquakes of magnitude 4 and greater since July 4, (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

It’s been more than a week since two of the largest earthquakes to hit Southern California in nearly two decades hit, and the aftershocks keep coming.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake Monday morning struck about 25 miles northwest of the July 5 magnitude 7.1 quake.

There have been more than 70 earthquakes of magnitude 4 and greater since July 4, when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck on Independence Day; a day later, a much larger magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit.

The earthquake at 1:38 a.m. occurred in the northwestern section of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

