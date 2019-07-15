Multiple People Hurt After Roof Partially Collapses at Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena: LACFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple people have been injured after a partial roof collapse at Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena on Monday morning, authorities said.

The total number of individuals hurt, the extent of their injuries and what caused the roof to give in were still unclear, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There have been no reports of any critical injuries so far, the agency said.

The Fire Department responded to the scene at 1045 Rosecrans Avenue after receiving a call about the incident at 10:09 a.m., officials said. Crews did not find any signs of fire.

A big portion of the roof caved in near the center of the structure, aerial footage from Sky5 shows. Ceiling panels and other parts fell on at least one cards table and the area around it, as seen in images released by Gardena police.

The casino operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's about 15,000 square feet, according to the online directory 500 Nations.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this report.