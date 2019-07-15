× O.C. Jury Orders Toyota to Pay SoCal Auto Dealer $15.8 Million in Trial Over Prius Defects

An Orange County jury Monday morning ordered Toyota to pay $15.8 million to one of its largest dealers in Southern California, who alleged that the company’s recalls to fix the electric power system of its popular Prius models did not remedy safety defects.

Roger Hogan, who operates dealerships in Claremont and San Juan Capistrano, contended in a two-month trial in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana that the automaker retaliated against him after he began raising concerns about the safety of the Prius’ electric power system in 2017 and for his effort to promote a safety recall software system in 2011.

The jury, on a vote of 9 to 3, decided that Toyota had breached its contracts with Hogan, violating good faith and fair dealing. That claim related specifically to Hogan’s allegations that the Prius recall in 2014 did not remedy safety defects, according to Hogan’s attorney, Amnon Siegel.

Hogan had alleged in the trial that Toyota damaged his dealership by not providing enough top-selling truck and sports utility models. An academic expert analyzed the vehicles Toyota provided to Hogan and his sales, concluding that the allocations cost him millions of dollars in lost profits.

