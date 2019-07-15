Police Searching for Long Beach Road Rage Suspect Accused of Beating Other Driver With Tire Iron

Police are searching for a driver who beat another driver with a tire iron in a road rage incident in Long Beach on May 10.

The incident happened on Interstate 605 southbound, south of Spring Street, around 7:55 p.m. on May 10, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. A white Chevrolet Silverado was in a crash with an unknown model Nissan sedan.

After the crash, both drivers exited the freeway at Willow Street and got out of their vehicles. The driver of the Nissan (the suspect depicted in the sketch), approached the driver of the Chevy Silverado, who was standing outside her vehicle, CHP said.

The suspect then began beating the woman in the arms, chest, and face with a tire iron and his fists. The victim sustained major injuries and is now in the recovery process, CHP said.

The suspect then got back in the Nissan and fled the scene west on Willow Street.

The Nissan is described as a late model white four-door sedan, possibly a Sentra, Altima, or Maxima, displaying a pink Lyft light on the passenger side of the windshield.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old black male with a full beard, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue beanie with a white stripe, a blue shirt, black basketball shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call officer Joel Holly at 562-868-0503, ext. 232, or email joel.holly@chp.ca.gov.