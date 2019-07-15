× Sacramento Man Dies in Off-Road Accident at Oceano Dunes, the 6th Death There This Year

A Sacramento area man has died after crashing his motorcycle while off-roading at Oceano Dunes Vehicular Recreation Area, park officials said.

State rangers and lifeguards responded to reports of the crash about 3:20 p.m. Saturday and found the 18-year-old not breathing, park officials said.

Bystanders and park officials performed CPR on the man for more than 20 minutes before paramedics arrived. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.

According to park officials, the motorcyclist was following another rider and crashed off a 30-foot dune. It was unclear how fast he was traveling.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.