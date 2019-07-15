BREAKING: SoCalGas Worker Dead, Resident Missing After Explosion Levels Home in Murrieta

Sacramento Man Dies in Off-Road Accident at Oceano Dunes, the 6th Death There This Year

A sign marks the entrance to the dune formations at Oceano Dunes State Park in this undated photo. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A Sacramento area man has died after crashing his motorcycle while off-roading at Oceano Dunes Vehicular Recreation Area, park officials said.

State rangers and lifeguards responded to reports of the crash about 3:20 p.m. Saturday and found the 18-year-old not breathing, park officials said.

Bystanders and park officials performed CPR on the man for more than 20 minutes before paramedics arrived. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.

According to park officials, the motorcyclist was following another rider and crashed off a 30-foot dune. It was unclear how fast he was traveling.

