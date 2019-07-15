Speeding Big-Rig Driver in Indiana Arrested in Crash That Killed Woman, Her 18-Month-Old Twin Daughters: Police

Posted 7:11 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, July 15, 2019

Authorities say a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters died in a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on an Indianapolis freeway.

Bruce Pollard appears in a booking photo released in July 2019. (Credit: Indiana State Police via WXIN)

Indiana State Police say the crash happened about midday Sunday on eastbound Interstate 465. A preliminary police investigation has revealed that a semi tractor-trailer hit the back of a line of vehicles backed-up in traffic due to construction. The first car struck caught fire.

Police said in a statement that 29-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and her daughters, June and Ruby Koons, of Indianapolis died in that vehicle.

The aftermath of a deadly crash in Indiana is seen in photos released by Indiana State Police in July 2019.

Police say the semi driver, 57-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Missouri, was speeding. He was arrested on preliminary charges including reckless homicide. Court records Monday don’t list a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police say seven others were hospitalized in the crash.

