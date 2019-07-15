Spoken Dreams: Monnaa Hassan, Aspiring Television Writer/Comedian

Monnaa Hassan in an aspiring television writer and comedian. Monnaa grew up in a multi-cultural household and traveled frequently between Southern California and Cairo, Egypt. Growing up knowing the turmoil between the United States and the Middle East led Monnaa towards pursuing a career in politics to do her part in trying to bring about peace. When she began working towards those goals in Washington, D.C., Monnaa was floored when she discovered that in order to climb the ladder, she would would be required to deny a part of her identity.

Feeling disillusioned and unfulfilled, another blow came in the form of a serious medical diagnosis. Disillusionment suddenly turned into despair, and Monnaa found herself at the lowest point in her life. One night, sitting on a bridge in Washington, D.C., Monnaa made a choice. That choice would lead her down a path of hope, happiness, and healing.

