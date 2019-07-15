Suspects Sought in Theft of 14-Year-Old Girl’s Breathing Machine Found in Victorville

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for suspects in the theft of a 14-year-old girl’s breathing machine, which was found days later in Victorville, authorities said Monday.

The medical device was stolen during a home burglary on July 12 and was found when someone reported two small suitcases were thrown out of a vehicle in Victorville on Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 16700 block of Forrest Avenue, where the bags were apparently dumped, shortly before 12 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

The caller who reported the suitcases saw information written on them indicating they may contain an Apple Valley teen’s breathing machine, officials said.

Authorities said the girl is expected to get the machine back later Monday and her family’s been contacted.

Anyone with information about possible suspects or other tips can reach Deputy J. Carroll or Deputy M. Lee at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tipsters can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.