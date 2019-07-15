Hot Weather Brings Heat, Poor Air Quality Advisories — With Triple-Digit Temps Expected in Inland Empire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern Californians are getting a muggy start to the week as high temperatures are expected to peak Monday, prompting poor air quality advisories from health officials.

Valley temperatures will reach 98 to 103 degrees, dipping slightly Tuesday, meteorologists said.

In central Los Angeles, temperatures will reach 88 degrees, the weather service said.

Meteorologists had said temperatures would peak Saturday, but heat advisories have now been extended until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas under the advisories include the San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

