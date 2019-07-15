× ‘Senseless’: Suspected Road Rage Leads to Fatal Shooting of 3-Year-Old in Wisconsin; 1 Suspect in Custody

Milwaukee police continued to investigate Sunday after a 3-year old girl was fatally shot during a suspected road rage incident a day earlier, according to CNN affiliate WDJT in Milwaukee.

A suspect has been taken into custody in the death of Brooklyn Harris, who was shot Saturday morning in the area of 42nd Street and West Townsend Avenue in the city of Milwaukee. Authorities said the district attorney’s office will review the case this week for possible charges.

The toddler’s killing has been followed by widespread outrage, with the city’s mayor vowing to push for criminal charges “to the fullest extent possible,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Brooklyn was riding in a vehicle with her mother and three siblings — ages 1, 2 and 4 — when they nearly got into a crash Saturday, according to the Sentinel. Not long after, she was shot dead.

Neighbors told WDJT they’re glad to hear the suspect is in custody but are speechless after finding out the reason behind the deadly shooting.

“I’m glad that he’s caught and pray that justice be served for this little baby, everybody needs to wake up and make a change,” said Lisa Robinson, who lives in the same neighborhood as Brooklyn.

“I’m pretty much speechless about that because how mad are you gonna get about road rage, where you’re gonna shoot up a car and you don’t even know who’s in the car? It’s just like senseless, you know,” said another neighbor, Derrick Reams-El.

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee gathered for a rally on discrimination and child violence on Sunday near the scene of the shooting.

Members of the group said the community needs to reach out to young people and add youth programs to prevent violence in the community. The Black Panthers said when one child dies, it affects the entire community.

“My heart and the panther’s heart cries out, not only for the children that have been murdered but to the families too because we’re all a victim in this, the complete village is our family. If one person is hurt, then the whole community is hurt,” said King Rick, leader of The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee.

The Sentinel reported Brooklyn’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.