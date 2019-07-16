× 2 Deputies, Suspect Injured During Confrontation Over Restraining Order La Mirada

Two Orange County sheriff’s deputies and a suspect were hospitalized following a confrontation in La Mirada Monday evening.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. when the deputies were called to the 8100 block of Barrington Lane to help a couple serve a restraining order to their son.

The son, described only as a man in his 30s, confronted the deputies and a use of force ensued, the Sheriff’s Department stated on Twitter.

Two deputies were hospitalized with moderate injuries following the incident.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was also hospitalized and was sedated, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

No further details were immediately released.