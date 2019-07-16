× As SoCal Heat Wave Winds Down, Fire Danger Remains in Some Areas

The first summer heat wave in Southern California showed signs of breaking Tuesday, with the start of a cooling trend expected Wednesday thanks in part to increased onshore flow.

The area’s coastal cities were greeted with dense fog early Tuesday morning as meteorologists warned of suddenly reduced visibility for motorists, boaters and airlines. The low-hanging clouds, which are expected to thin by the afternoon, come with a temperature cooldown in the Los Angeles area after a muggy start to the week complete with high temperatures and poor air quality.

Temperatures in central L.A. will dip slightly Tuesday — to 94 degrees — but will fall below average over the next few days. Highs will fall to 87 degrees Wednesday and 82 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the meantime, temperatures will remain above normal in the Valley communities, although not quite as high as they’ve been since Thursday, when the heat wave started. Those temperatures should be 3 to 5 degrees cooler in the coming days, meteorologists said.

