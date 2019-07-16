Fatal Dispute Between Temple City Neighbors May Have Been Over Dog, Area Resident Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dispute between neighbors that turned deadly in Temple City Monday night may have been over a dog, an area resident told KTLA.

The fatal shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 9400 block of Workman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving deputies found a man in his mid 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

An investigator later told KTLA the wounded man was found in the suspected shooter’s yard.

The unidentified shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators have determined that a dispute between the neighbors occurred prior to the shooting.

A woman who did not want to be identified said the dispute may have been over a pit bull owned by the deceased man.

“They’ve been having problems with the pit bull and the young couple for a while,” the woman said.

Investigators have not confirmed the cause of the dispute.

Detectives have detained the suspected shooter, said to be a man in his 40s, and recovered a handgun.

The location is in a residential area, just a block south of the commercial strip of Las Tunas Drive.

Anyone with further information on the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.