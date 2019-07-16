Firefighters Cut Vehicle to Free Injured Driver After Crash into Tree in Encino

Firefighters rescued a driver after a crash into a large tree that left him in critical condition in Encino on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near Sepulveda Boulevard and Fond Drive, according to a LAFD crash log.

The driver of a white compact vehicle toppled a street light before slamming into a tree on the north side of the street, causing the driver to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to cut the roof off the vehicle and free the driver.

The driver, described as an adult male, was the only person in the vehicle, and was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

There were no other injuries.