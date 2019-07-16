× L.A. County to Pay $53 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Invasive Group Strip Searches of Female Inmates

During her brief incarceration several years ago, Jessica Almaraz said she was ushered into a dirty bus garage with 60 or so other inmates at a women’s jail in Lynwood.

The inmates, some of whom were menstruating, were told to remove their clothes, and lift and spread their body parts, in full view of one another. Deputies yelled degrading comments and profanities as they made their orders. Some laughed.

“They wanted to make us feel powerless,” said Almaraz, who said she was strip searched five times during her two months in jail. “Whatever they said went, even if it meant making it feel like you’re not human.”

A judge found the invasiveness of the strip searches — that the women had to expose their genitals in large groups, without any privacy — violated their Fourth Amendment rights. Now thousands of former inmates, including Almaraz, are eligible to collect a share of a $53 million settlement as part of an agreement filed Tuesday in a class action lawsuit.