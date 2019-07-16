× Los Feliz Home That Was Site of Manson Family Murders Goes up for Sale

Rare is the real estate listing that really means it when characterizing a home as “truly, one of a kind.”

But there is no other place like 3311 Waverly Drive in Los Feliz.

Robert Giambalvo, the Redfin listing agent, described the property over the phone in perfectly formulated servings of real-estate speak: The location is “private Los Feliz,” the views are “spectacular,” and the property is “amazing.” Giambalvo also refers, precisely and without straying in wording, to “the event that happened 50 years ago.”

On Aug. 10, 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in this two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath Los Feliz home, a night after a pregnant Sharon Tate and four others were beaten, stabbed and shot 11 miles across town on Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon. The city was seized with terror after the murders. Hollywood stars went into hiding, and the price of guard dogs jumped sevenfold.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.