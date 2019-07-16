Lucky Lady Patron Details Moments Leading Up to When Gardena Casino’s Roof Caved In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was gambling at the Lucky Lady in Gardena when part of the roof caved in on Monday said he heard a loud noise at the casino just a few days before the incident injured 11 people.

The man, who said he frequents the casino, spoke to KTLA on Tuesday and said when he was gambling at the Lucky Lady on Sunday, he heard a loud "pop" noise come from the ceiling which made him get up and leave.

When he returned on Monday, he said he noticed a large portion of the poker floor was roped off just moments before the roof collapsed.

"Someone had made the statement that 'one day the roof is going to come in on here,'" the man, who did not want to be identified, explained. "Within three to five minutes of that, I get up and walk to the side. I turn around and see the whole roof start coming down, up to where they had it taped off at."

Eleven people were injured when the roof collapsed Monday morning, seven of them had to be taken to a local hospital, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The casino patron said he is questioning why no one on the other side of the casino was injured.

"It's mighty funny to me that nobody got hurt, there's usually people upstairs and nobody was hurt on that side of the building," he added. "Everybody said that they already knew something could happen, and nobody should have been there in the first place."

The casino is closed indefinitely as investigators look into what caused the roof to collapse.