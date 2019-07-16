Man Armed With Knife Shot by Police in Westlake Neighborhood

July 16, 2019

Police shot and wounded a man armed with a knife in the Westlake neighborhood in Central L.A. Tuesday evening.

LAPD said in a tweet that police were called to the scene at Commonwealth Avenue and Temple Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his late 40s, was armed with a knife and ran at officers, who then shot him.

The suspect then ran to a local convenience store, where the officers used less-than-lethal methods and were able to take him into custody.

The suspect was treated and taken to a local hospital. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured.

 

