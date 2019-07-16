Man Arrested in Connection With Armed Santa Ana Robberies; 1 Remains at Large

A man who was already in custody for an unrelated crime was arrested in connection with two armed robberies that occurred on July 4, while another man remains at large, officials announced Tuesday.

Brian Ho is shown in a photo released by Santa Ana Police Department on July 16, 2019.

Brain Ho, 28, of Garden Grove was identified as being involved in both robberies and Santa Ana detectives discovered he had already been arrested on July 9.

He was found in possession of a gun “similar” to the one used in the robberies, police said.

Detectives are working with police in Garden Grove and Westminster on cases believed to have also been committed by Ho during the same time period.

The incidents occurred at the M & Toi Café and Dey’s Doughnuts on the morning of July 4. In both incidents, Ho allegedly pointed a weapon at the victims and demanded money.

The man who remains at large acted as the lookout during the robberies. That person is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet six inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and dark sunglasses. He was also armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact Santa Ana Police Detective Duane Greaver at 714-245-8362, dgreaver@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Santa Ana police shared video of a robbery that occurred at a cafe on July 4, 2019.

