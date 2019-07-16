Tennessee Police Warn Flushing Drugs Down Toilet Could Lead to ‘Meth Gators’

Police in Tennessee are cautioning against flushing drugs down the toilet out of concern for the animals in local waterways.

The warning comes from a Loretto Police Department Facebook post where officers say they found a man trying to flush meth and several items of paraphernalia when law enforcement tried to serve a search warrant on him.

His efforts were unsuccessful and he was arrested, according to the widely shared post.

“On a more or less serious note: Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay,” police wrote.

They explained flushed drugs end up in retention ponds for processing before going downstream.

“Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do,” the Facebook post stated.

Police say “meth-gators” could be created in Tennessee and Alabama if the meth made it far enough downriver.

“They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help,” the post read.

Police said they will properly dispose of drugs — including prescription — if called.