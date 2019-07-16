MS-13 Committed L.A. Area-Killings With Knives and Machetes, Cutting Out Victim’s Heart: Officials

Members of the notorious MS-13 street gang were charged in a years-long string of grisly homicides in the Los Angeles area, including some in which victims were hacked to death in the Angeles National Forest.

Members of the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI are are expected to announce the unsealing of an indictment against several members of the gang during a news conference Tuesday in downtown L.A., according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

The charges involve at least seven homicides, many of which were recorded by the perpetrators, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the case candidly. Most of the killings involved knives or machetes, and several of the victims’ bodies were dumped in remote, hilly, areas, the officials said.

Some of the suspects were high school students at the time of the slayings, one official said.

