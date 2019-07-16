× Over 100 Firearms, ‘Military-Style Devices’ Found During Welfare Check on Elderly Fontana Couple: Police

Officers sent to check on an elderly couple said to be living in squalid conditions uncovered a sizable weapons cache in the Fontana home on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities went to the house on Banana Avenue, just south of Foothill Boulevard, shortly before 8 a.m. at the request of people concerned with the couple’s well-being, said Fontana Police Lt. Keith Zagorin.

Officers at the scene made contact with the woman and confirmed the conditions were unlivable, Zagorin said. The lieutenant said he believes the couple has lived there for a number of years.

Animal Care and Control officials responded to handle some animals found in the residence. Zagorin did not provide details on how many or what kind of animals were involved.

While dealing with the woman, police realized there were more than 100 guns on the property that belong to the elderly man, who was taken away for medical care about a week ago, according to Zagorin.

The lieutenant said he “can’t say for sure” if the weapons are legally owned.

“There’s too many,” he said, and the investigation was still in its early stages.

Upon further searching, officials also discovered “a bunch of military-style devices like hand grenades and other incendiary-type devices,” Zagorin said.

Several properties adjacent to the home involved were evacuated.

Authorities were in the process of rendering the devices clear, and would allow evacuees back into their homes once that was completed, Zagorin said.