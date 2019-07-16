× Parents of 16-Year-Old Killed in Boyle Heights Police Shooting Reach $200K Settlement

The parents of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in 2016 reached a $200,000 settlement with the city in a lawsuit that alleged their son was killed without provocation.

Juan and Josefina Mendez alleged wrongful death, civil rights violations and assault and battery after their son, Jose Mendez, was shot 13 times.

At 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2016, L.A. police pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Boyle Heights. The driver, Mendez, was shot after allegedly pointing a sawed-off shotgun at officers.

Officers turned their body cameras on after the shooting. Footage shows that officers pulled Mendez from the car, carried him down the street and handcuffed him.

