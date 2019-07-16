Pursuit Driver at Large After Being Shot at by Deputy He Alleged Tried to Ram in Hesperia

A pursuit driver shot at by a deputy he allegedly attempted to hit with his pickup is being sought after escaping the scene early Tuesday morning in Hesperia, officials said.

Investigators are unsure whether 43-year-old Leaire Moore of Hesperia was struck by the gunfire, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Moore is now wanted on an arrest warrant for alleged attempted murder of a peace officer and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

The incident began when a resident in the area of Orchid Avenue and Hackberry Street reported possible illegal dumping around 5:30 a.m., deputies said.

A deputy who went to check out the scene spotted an older Chevrolet truck that the caller had described, but its driver quickly left. A brief pursuit ensued after the deputy tried to pull the pickup over, officials said.

Roughly 2 1/2 miles later, the driver stopped on Santa Fe Avenue East, near Darwin Road.

Investigators allege that Moore tried to hit the deputy as he approached the truck. The deputy opened fire on Moore in response, authorities said.

Moore then drove away, but launched his pickup over the railroad tracks that line Santa Fe Avenue in the process and disabled it, officials said.

He and a female passenger both ran from the truck, although the deputy was able to detain the passenger not far from the crash site.

A SWAT crew, K-9 units and aerial teams searched for Moore for several hours, but authorities have been unable to find him.

Detectives believe the suspect may be armed with a gun.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts can contact Detective David Lara at 909-387-3589 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463.