Summer Style Tips and Tricks With Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarrre

Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre joined us live with summer style tips and tricks. For more info on Anya, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram.
For more info on everything she mentioned in the segment, see the details and links below.
- Coldesina
- Pashion Footwear
- Promo code: KTLA20 for 20% off your order. Offer expires July 18 at 11:59 PM PST
- Instructional video how-to on found here.
- Rachel Miriam
- Promo code: KTLA for free shipping
- Sand and Stone Jewelry
- Promo code: SUMMERLOVE for 10% off your order
- Cupshe
- VICI