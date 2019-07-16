× Police ID Suspicious Death Victim Found in Pasadena Parking Lot

The name of a 69-year-old woman whose body was found in a Pasadena parking lot over the weekend was released by police on Tuesday.

The death of the woman, who was identified as Pasadena resident Pamela Kay Cross, was described as suspicious by officers who responded to the parking lot at 50 Alessandro Place around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The body displayed “injuries consistent with an assault,” Pasadena Police Department Lt. Mark Goodman said the day of the discovery.

Investigators believe the body had been in the parking lot for several hours before it was spotted by a passer-by.

The investigation into Cross’ death is still underway, the Police Department stated Tuesday.

Authorities did not say if they were searching for any suspects in the case.

The results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death are still pending.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 626-744-4241. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

34.147785 -118.144516