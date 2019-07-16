The News Director’s Office: Living The Dream With Lauren Lyster

On this episode of the podcast, Jason sits down with KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster. Lauren details her unusual path to broadcast journalism and the “quarter-life crisis” that prompted a career change. She also opens up about the difficulties she faced working in network news and the unlikely inside source that helped her land a job at KTLA.

