The News Director’s Office: Living The Dream With Lauren Lyster

Posted 5:00 AM, July 16, 2019, by and

On this episode of the podcast, Jason sits down with KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster. Lauren details her unusual path to broadcast journalism and the “quarter-life crisis” that prompted a career change. She also opens up about the difficulties she faced working in network news and the unlikely inside source that helped her land a job at KTLA.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSSJason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.