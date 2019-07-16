Trump Admin Permanently Blocked by Federal Judge From Adding Citizenship Question to 2020 Census

A New York federal judge has issued an order definitively blocking the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census in any form, despite the administration’s insistence it has abandoned plans to add a question on the census.

Judge Jesse Furman, in his two-page order, also indicated the seriousness with which the court will continue to monitor this controversial issue, saying,”The Court will retain jurisdiction in this case to enforce the terms of this Order until the 2020 census results are processed and sent to the President by December 31, 2020.”

President Donald Trump announced last week that he will seek citizenship information from agencies that already collect the data.

Check back for updates on this developing story.