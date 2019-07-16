Tuesday Forecast: Partly Cloudy as Afternoon Highs Begin to Cool Down

Look for partly cloudy skies Tuesday as we begin a cooling trend that is expected to last the rest of the week. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on July 16, 2019.

