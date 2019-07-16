× Ventura One Step Closer to Banning Sale of E-Cigarettes

The city of Ventura is one step closer to banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, oils, cigarillos, cigarettes and loose tobacco.

Ventura Mayor Matt Lavere and Councilwoman Cheryl Heitmann directed City Council staff to draft an ordinance that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, prohibit new tobacco retail licenses within 1,000 feet of a school and establish an annual tobacco retail licensing fee. Of the 117 tobacco retailers in Ventura, 34 are positioned within 1,000 feet of a school.

Lavere and Heitmann stressed the need for a ban in order to safeguard children and teenagers from access to e-cigarettes and products that may entice youth to vape or smoke at an early age.

“Flavored tobacco products are considered ‘starter’ products that help establish long-term tobacco use, and they are particularly appealing to youth. Thanks to tobacco companies’ marketing efforts, our youth are significantly more likely to use flavored tobacco products, particularly menthol cigarettes, and disproportionately bear the burden of tobacco-related harm.”

