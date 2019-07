Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles' rodent problem has gotten so far out of control that some experts are asking the governor to declare an emergency.

With an increasing homeless population comes an influx of rats and mice, particularly in downtown L.A.

Rats are known to carry dangerous diseases, which have already affected City Hall workers and Los Angeles police officers.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on July 16, 2019.