2 Arrested in Shooting That Left 1 Man Dead, Another Wounded at Illegal Pot Dispensary in San Bernardino

Two men are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting inside an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in San Bernardino earlier this year, officials said Wednesday.

Daniel Tanielu Paopao, 30, of Victorville, and 19-year-old San Bernardino resident Dzirick Nicholas Grable were both arrested Tuesday on suspicion of homicide after a lengthy investigation into the March 14 killing, San Bernardino police said in a news release.

David Klemm, a 29-year-old Colton man, was found shot and unconscious inside the pot shop on the 100 block of South E Street after the gunfire was reported to police around 10:45 p.m. He died at the scene.

The second victim, a 23-year-old Riverside man, showed up wounded at a hospital a short time later.

Investigators have not disclosed what they suspect the motive might be, nor have they said whether anything was stolen from the dispensary.

Court records show Paopao was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, and denied a sentencing enhancement allegation that he used a firearm. He was being held on $1.25 million bail.

Grable also pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder, and denied three special allegations: two of discharging a firearm and one of using a firearm, according to the records. His bail was set at $1.75 million.

Both men are scheduled to return to court July 25 for a pre-preliminary hearing.