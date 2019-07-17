× 8-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Watts Shooting; Gunman Sought: LAPD

Police are investigating a shooting that left a young boy wounded in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Officers in the area were flagged down around 7:40 p.m. near the corner of 109th Street and Wilmington Avenue. Once they stopped, they heard shots being fired nearby, according to L.A. Police Officer Mike Lopez.

An 8-year-old boy was struck in a lower extremity, possibly his leg, Lopez said.

K-9 units were being sent to the scene to search for a suspect.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.