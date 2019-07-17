8-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Watts Shooting; Gunman Sought: LAPD

Posted 8:53 PM, July 17, 2019, by
Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting that wounded an 8-year-old boy in Watts on July 17, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting that wounded an 8-year-old boy in Watts on July 17, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Police are investigating a shooting that left a young boy wounded in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Officers in the area were flagged down around 7:40 p.m. near the corner of 109th Street and Wilmington Avenue. Once they stopped, they heard shots being fired nearby, according to L.A. Police Officer Mike Lopez.

An 8-year-old boy was struck in a lower extremity, possibly his leg, Lopez said.

K-9 units were being sent to the scene to search for a suspect.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.