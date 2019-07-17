BREAKING: Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Sentenced to Life in U.S. Prison

ACLU Asks Judge to Block Trump Admin’s Effort to Effectively End Asylum at Southern Border as Case Is Heard

Posted 6:34 AM, July 17, 2019, by

Civil liberties groups are asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s effort to effectively end asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed the request Wednesday, seeking a Thursday hearing in San Francisco. The groups sued Tuesday and want the judge to block the policy while the case is heard.

The Trump administration rules went into effect Tuesday and prevent most migrants from seeking protection as refugees if they have passed through another country first. It targets tens of thousands of Central Americans who cross into the U.S. through Mexico. But it also affects people from Africa, Asia, and South America who come to the southern border.

Immigrant advocates say the plan illegally circumvents the asylum process Congress established.

