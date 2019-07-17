× Alleged DUI Driver Ordered to Stand Trial in Diamond Car Crash That Killed 1-Year-Old Girl, Her Father

A 26-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial in a chain-reaction crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and her father, and injured several others in Diamond Bar in 2017, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Hans. T. Guloy of Chino Hills was held to answer for six felony counts, including gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, driving with .08% blood alcohol content and hit-and-run resulting in death or serious injury, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Guloy pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in court Wednesday.

The double fatal crash took place on the 60 Freeway near the 57 Freeway interchange in the overnight hours of Nov. 27, 2017.

The defendant was allegedly under the influence and behind the wheel when his car slammed into a vehicle with three small children and their parents inside, prosecutors said, citing evidence from the preliminary hearing.

That caused the family’s vehicle to lose control and hit the center divider; another vehicle then struck their disabled car, the release stated.

The crash fatally injured 29-year-old Abraham Franco and his 1-year-old daughter Abby, according to prosecutors.

Five others — the baby’s mother, a 9-year-old boy and three other adults — were also hurt, California Highway Patrol officials said at the time.

Guloy allegedly fled the scene of the crash, then later told investigators his vehicle had been stolen.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years in prison if convicted as charged.

Guloy’s next court date is a pretrial hearing scheduled for Aug. 27. He is being held on $750,000.