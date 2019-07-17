Bomb Squad Responds After Drone Apparently Lands on Roof of DTLA Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An LAPD bomb squad responded to downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon after a drone apparently landed on a roof of a building there.

The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Seventh Street, but the Los Angeles Police Department was notified at 12:30 p.m., officials told KTLA.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the bomb squad vehicle outside the building, along with other LAPD vehicles.

Other people were outside the building, but it was unclear if the building had been evacuated. Westbound lanes of Seventh Street were closed at Francisco Street during the investigation.

It is unclear if the drone was eventually cleared from the area, but Sky5 could not spot the device on the roof of the building. LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im told the Los Angeles Times that police found a drone with fireworks strapped to the building. Im, however, told KTLA that information was preliminary and officials at the scene could not verify that information.

It is also unclear whether the drone was deemed suspicious after it landed in the area.