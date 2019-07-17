Cannabis Cafe Billed as First of Its Kind in the U.S to Open in West Hollywood

When the latest West Hollywood cafe opens, creatives will be able to sip coffee while they work on their screenplays and millennials will have one more brunch spot to frequent.

They will take a seat in a private, fenced area surrounded by lush greenery. A waiter will take their order, said Sean Black, co-founder of Lowell Herb Co., a partner in the business.

And then, customers will get a visit from a sommelier — a cannabis sommelier.

It’s a vision that Black and his partner, David Elias, have worked on bringing to life for years. On Tuesday night, the West Hollywood Business License Commission unanimously approved a cannabis consumption license for Lowell Cafe, the first of its kind in the nation, Black said. It was the last step before the cafe opens Sept. 1.

