Chino Hills Man Killed in Deputy Shooting After Walking Through Traffic With Knives,Threatening to Kill People: Sheriff

A man who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance was killed Tuesday in a deputy shooting after walking through traffic with knives and threatening to kill people in Chino Hills, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to reports of a man brandishing a knife, yelling and walking in and out between vehicles in the area of Descanso and Pipeline avenues at about 7:47 p.m., authorities said.

The man, later identified as Jose Javier Gonzalez, 52, was “uncooperative and continued making threats to kill people, while being in close proximity to a densely populated residential and commercial area,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

When deputies got to him, Gonzalez ignored their commands to drop the knives and “deputies deployed less lethal rounds,” authorities said.

Gonzalez then ran toward a deputy while still armed with the knives and “a deputy involved shooting occurred,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Authorities did not provide information on any tests confirming Gonzalez was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Chuck Phillips at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the WeTip hotline at 800-78CRIME.

No deps injured, no further information available. PR to follow — Chino Hills PD (@ChinoHills_PD) July 17, 2019