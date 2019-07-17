Man With Gun Shot by Deputies During Confrontation in Victorville

Deputies shot a man armed with a gun inside his vehicle in a confrontation in Victorville on Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun inside a vehicle threatening people nearby in the 15000 block of 7th Street.

The man refused to get out of the vehicle and suddenly drover toward the deputies, who then opened fire, deputies said.

A deputy was injured and was flown to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time. Deputies said they found two guns on the man.

Bystander video of the incident shows a dark-colored SUV driving through a parking lot while numerous shots ring out.

The investigation is ongoing.