Dog Food Fraud and Pending Class Action Lawsuit With Veterinarian Karen ‘Doc’ Halligan
-
‘Groomer Has It’ With Doc Halligan
-
Students, Parents File Lawsuit in College Admissions Scam Asking for Application Fees Back
-
Help Your Pets Win ‘The Battle of the Bulge’ With Doc Halligan
-
FDA Warns of 16 Dog Food Brands With Possible Link to Canine Heart Disease
-
Easter Pet Hazards With Doc Halligan
-
-
Dog Treats Tied to Salmonella Outbreak in 13 States, Including California; 45 People Sickened: CDC
-
Camarillo Jalapeño Farmer Wins $23.3M in Heated Dispute With Sriracha Maker
-
It’s Time for America to Once Again Witness Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
-
Trump Administration Agrees to Independent Investigation of Conditions for Children at Border Facilities
-
Summer Pet Safety Tips with Dr. Jeff Werber
-
-
Biracial Student Was Dragged 150 Feet From Bus Because of Driver’s ‘Racial Animus,’ Utah Mom Alleges
-
Son of NYC Parents Who Pleaded Guilty in College Admissions Scam Is Accused of Assaulting Father
-
U.S. Sales of Fresh Pet Food are Soaring, But Is it Healthier?