Frank Buckley Interviews: Bethany Hamilton, Surfer

Bethany Hamilton is a professional surfer who was attacked by a tiger shark while surfing off Kauai in 2003 when she was 13 years old. Her left arm was bitten off in the attack. Her life is the subject of the new film “Unstoppable” playing in theaters now.

During this podcast, Bethany discusses her life as a competitive surfer, wife, and mother to young children. She reveals what it was like to recover from the attack and to find a way to continue surfing with only one arm. And she explains her drive to surf and to compete. Bethany also talks about the role religion has played in her life.

