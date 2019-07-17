How to Better Prepare for Earthquakes With World Renowned Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World Renowned Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones joined us live to answer all our questions about the recent wave of earthquakes and how we can better prepare. For more info on Dr. Lucy Jones and The Dr Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, you can go to www.DrLucyJones.com or follow her on Twitter or Facebook. The Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, has a mission to foster the understanding and application of scientific information in the creation of more resilient communities. The Center expands the work of Dr. Jones in communities and cities across the country and around the globe.